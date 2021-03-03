Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Up 9.5%

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.19. 3,635,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 16,212,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $260.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyme Technologies news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,974,837.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $42,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 493,406 shares of company stock valued at $720,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 250,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

