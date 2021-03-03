U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Separately, Barrington Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.63 and its 200-day moving average is $106.84.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $640,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USPH. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $13,557,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82,171 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $6,902,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,301,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

