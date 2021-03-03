U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Stock Price Up 6.4%

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 291,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 405,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

USX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $490.57 million, a PE ratio of -988.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.