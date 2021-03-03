Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Up 5.1%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.76 and last traded at $54.40. Approximately 18,411,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 23,400,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.75.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

The firm has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Uber Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 30.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 190,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 44,471 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

