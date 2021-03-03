Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) traded up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $339.98 and last traded at $337.46. 112,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 123,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.39.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. FMR LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth $659,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 65.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 70.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.