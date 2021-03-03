Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Down 52.4% in February

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the January 28th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UBSFY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. 48,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -825.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

