UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SBSNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Schibsted ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

