UBS Group Upgrades Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to “Buy”

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.74.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.