Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $335.00 to $365.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as high as $339.16 and last traded at $337.69, with a volume of 34761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $322.33.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.54.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 85.06, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

