UniLayer (LAYER) Price Hits $0.66 on Major Exchanges

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, UniLayer has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One UniLayer token can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001291 BTC on major exchanges. UniLayer has a market cap of $13.29 million and $968,489.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.52 or 0.00476788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00073805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00078627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00083337 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00055079 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.74 or 0.00492755 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app.

Buying and Selling UniLayer

