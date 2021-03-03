Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.2% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.19. 45,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,834. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.43. The company has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.