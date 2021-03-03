United Natural Foods (UNFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect United Natural Foods to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Natural Foods to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

