United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $162.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.60. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

