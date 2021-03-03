United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS opened at $161.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.61.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

