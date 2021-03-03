Unitrade (TRADE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.16 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $10.01 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unitrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unitrade has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00060180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.21 or 0.00791166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00028492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00062520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00045984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

TRADE is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,321,029 tokens.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

