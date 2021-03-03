Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on URBN. Wedbush increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $23,053,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

