Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

URBN traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $35.85. 76,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,531. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -448.63, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

