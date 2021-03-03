US Bancorp DE Buys 1,240 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

IYJ opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.68 and its 200 day moving average is $93.19.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

