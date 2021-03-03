US Bancorp DE Buys New Shares in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $7,972,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 962,652 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $856,400. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market cap of $529.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCYC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

