US Bancorp DE Has $254,000 Holdings in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CNOOC by 39.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,787,000 after buying an additional 139,773 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CNOOC in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CNOOC by 80.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 31,374 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CNOOC in the third quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CNOOC by 48.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNOOC alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CNOOC in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of CEO opened at $113.78 on Wednesday. CNOOC Limited has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $144.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average of $103.60.

CNOOC Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.