US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.31%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.