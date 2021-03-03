US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Appian were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Appian by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Appian by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Appian by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Appian by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPN. Macquarie began coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total value of $1,383,269.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,044.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,888 shares of company stock worth $66,786,269. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Appian stock opened at $178.34 on Wednesday. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -324.25 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.01.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. Research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

