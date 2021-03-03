US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 102.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Terex were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Terex by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Terex by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 66,590 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Terex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Terex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Terex by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,073.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,987. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -716.67 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

