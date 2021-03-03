US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DaVita were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 67.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

NYSE DVA opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.