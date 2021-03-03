USD Coin (USDC) Hits Market Cap of $8.67 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion and approximately $1.97 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,609.70 or 0.03160492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00022204 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USDC is a token. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 8,811,860,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,664,765,950 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

