Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.93

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) declared a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON UEM opened at GBX 198 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £439.77 million and a PE ratio of -3.20. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217.04 ($2.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.

In other Utilico Emerging Markets Trust news, insider Susan Hansen acquired 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £8,415.84 ($10,995.35). Also, insider John Rennocks acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,260.26).

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

