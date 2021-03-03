Vale S.A. Plans Variable Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.745 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

Vale has raised its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $17.56. 566,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,155,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.98.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.