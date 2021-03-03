Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

VLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $37,264,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 563,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 63,031 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 655.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,067 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 446,562 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.