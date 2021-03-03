Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 202 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $109.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

