Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.97 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.30.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.