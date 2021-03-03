Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,558,000 after purchasing an additional 858,644 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,418,000 after purchasing an additional 573,402 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,401,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,928,000 after purchasing an additional 59,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 8.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,159,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,577,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DRE opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

