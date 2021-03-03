Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.45% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $11.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

