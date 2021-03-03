VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by Dubuque Bank & Trust

Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.49. 15,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,703. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $65.98.

