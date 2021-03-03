Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 8.9% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.54. 125,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,015. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.71.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

