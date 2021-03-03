Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Lifted by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 109,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,209,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,191,000 after buying an additional 41,595 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000.

VXF stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.33. 2,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,881. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.74. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

