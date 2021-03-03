Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

