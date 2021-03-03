Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.8% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $53.67. 622,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,125,639. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

