Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $96.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $98.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18.

