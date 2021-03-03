Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,743,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,284 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.70% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $121,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $70.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

