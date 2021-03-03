Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.10. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $140.53.

