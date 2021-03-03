Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Trimmed by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $353.66. The stock had a trading volume of 280,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,383. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $362.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

