Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lessened by Probabilities Fund Management LLC

Probabilities Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.0% of Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,234.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 30,383 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.58. The stock had a trading volume of 301,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,383. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.83 and its 200-day moving average is $330.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $362.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.