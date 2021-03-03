VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.09). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 91,943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 135,367 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,835,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 120,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBIV stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,925,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,486. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $745.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 2.14.

VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

