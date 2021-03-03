VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%.

Shares of VBIV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 123,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,987. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $779.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 2.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

