Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Vectrus updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.48-4.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. 1,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,501. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

