Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Shares of Vectrus stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $672.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.58. Vectrus has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $58.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

