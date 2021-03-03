Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.48-4.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.645-1.715 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE VEC opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $645.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.58. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

