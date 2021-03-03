Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $23.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.35. 2,283,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,218. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.41 and its 200 day moving average is $281.00.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.08.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

