Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in February

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OEZVY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of Verbund stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 692. Verbund has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

