Vericel Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vericel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VCEL. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

VCEL opened at $46.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. Vericel has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4,679,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

